CLT Happenings: 15 things to do Thanksgiving week in Charlotte

This week, celebrate Thanksgiving in the Queen City with awesome events to get you in the holiday spirit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, celebrate Turkey Day at awesome events that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

There's a lot to do this week in the Queen City, whether you're attending epic sporting events, giving back, or just enjoying the holiday with friends and family. See what's happening!

Wednesday, Nov. 24

75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as an in-person celebration for the first time in two years. Come out and experience a spectacular array of Charlotte’s culture. It will be the first-ever night parade filled with lights, music, and ingenuity. Free and open to the public, the parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Find more information here.

19th Annual Street Turkeys @ WFNZ

WFNZ will host its annual Street Turkeys event, benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves, Fishes Food Pantry. The station will feature 12 hours of live broadcasting from the WFNZ Jack Daniel’s Dog House from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and guests are welcomed to drop off frozen turkeys, canned goods and boxed foods to be donated. Hugo and the Honey Bees will be on site as well from the Charlotte Hornets. Find more information here.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Scranton @ Bojangles Coliseum

Come out with your friends to an epic hockey match featuring your Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins. The defending Calder Cup Champions will play Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchased here.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Charlotte Turkey Trot @ SouthPark Mall

Come out on Thanksgiving morning to the Charlotte Turkey Trot. For over 30 years, families in Charlotte have kicked off the holiday season with a healthy morning run/walk before heading home to celebrate Thanksgiving with food and family. The event starts and ends at SouthPark Mall, beginning at 8 a.m. Find more information here.

Turkey Dash Charlotte @ Village at Robinson Farm

The Turkey Dash officially returns as an in-person event this year. Bring your family out to walk or run in either the four-mile or one-mile fun run events, $45 and $29.50, respectively. All proceeds go to the CLT Foundation, whose mission is to enrich and change the lives of special needs kids and kids with life-altering medical circumstances. It all kicks off Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Register for the event here.

Angels & Sparrows Thanksgiving Family 5K @ Birkdale Village

Bring your family out for a Thanksgiving walk celebrating ten years of Angels and Sparrows. The event will also feature music from DJ Tim Brown, coffee, hot chocolate and donuts. The 5K starts and end at Birkdale Village, beginning Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. Each registration is a $15 donation, and you can register here.

Friday, Nov. 26

5th Annual Buy Black on Black Friday

In this special edition of Black Food Truck Friday, guests have the opportunity to taste an array of cuisines ranging from seafood to soul-food, to amazing desserts. The event also features local merchants who will be selling body products, jewelry, clothing, and more. Guests can enjoy free tasting and doorbusters from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; the event runs until 9 p.m. General admission starts at $5, and guests can also purchase a tasting day pass at $12. Find more information here.





Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Come out to get your grub on at Food Truck Friday at Cabarrus Brewing Company, University City Food Truck Friday, or Food Truck Friday at Sycamore Brewing. Times vary by location.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota @ Spectrum Center

Charlotte basketball returns to the Queen City this weekend as the Hornets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets hit the court Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.Tickets for the match-up start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Friends! The Musical Parody @ Knight Theater

Are you a fan of the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends?” Then come out to the Knight Theater to experience “Friends! The Musical Parody,” a comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. The show runs Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov 28, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $28.50 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

End your weekend with a bang at Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph. Festivities include free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the front terrace (weather permitting). The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Register to attend here.

Happening all week long

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Start your engines and fire up that holiday spirit, local holiday tradition Speedway Christmas is back! It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring four million lights. The display will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until Jan. 16. Tickets start at $30 per car and can be purchased here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Jan. 2, 2022 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Winterfest @ Carowinds

Bring your family and friends out to celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds’ Winterfest. The season-long festivities will feature specialty shops, holiday-themed games, the season's best live shows, and of course, Carowinds’ epic thrills. Winterfest runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 9, 2022. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased here.

Markets + More

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!