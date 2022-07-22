Charlotte Hornets hosting annual 'Ride at the Hive' fundraiser this weekend

The Hornets said they anticipate about 200 guests will gather in the Spectrum Center to pedal with a purpose.

The Hornets said they anticipate about 200 guests will gather in the Spectrum Center to "pedal with a purpose." The fundraising event, held in partnership with CycleBar’s Midtown and Waverly locations, will include three cycling classes – at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon – as well as a brunch and mimosa bar, a vendor village featuring more than 15 local businesses and a silent auction.

“Ride at the Hive is our second largest fundraiser of the year and an event that our team, partners and members of our community look forward to year after year,” Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director, Betsy Mack, said. “We encourage groups of friends, families, experienced cyclers and even first-time cyclers to join us for a morning of fitness and fun, ultimately enabling the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to do even more to help our neighbors in need throughout the year.”

