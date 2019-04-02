CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to show off your singing ability? The Charlotte Knights and Queen City Q are hosting their annual National Anthem auditions on February 19.

The auditions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Queen City Q in uptown Charlotte, located at 225 East 6th Street.

Auditions are free and open to the public. Performers under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested must register before February 19. After registering, each individual will be given a time to perform. Potential contestants can fill out the registration form online.

Each person auditioning will be given a maximum of two minutes to perform their rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

In-person auditions will be given priority when selecting National Anthem performers for the 2019 season. Instruments are welcome, but individuals need to provide their own equipment.