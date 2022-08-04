Over 1,500 collectible cars on display at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

Over 1,500 cars will be on display, as well as a huge swap meet for hot rod enthusiasts looking to restore their classic vehicles.

CONCORD, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people will flock to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for the annual Charlotte Fall AutoFair.

This year's AutoFair will feature more than 1,500 classic cars and hot rods from all eras on display, including more than 50 collectible car club displays. The showcase of this year's event is a one-of-a-kind 1954 Chevrolet street rod three-engine truck. The truck was the 2022 Detroit Autorama's "Sprit of Rodding" award.

Some of the most recognizable cars from Hollywood will be on display, too, including a replica of the iconic Pontiac Trans-Am featured in "Smokey and the Bandit" and the actual 1959 Corvette featured in "Animal House."

Former NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be on hand Friday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. to sign autographs. Newman was one of the fastest drivers in Charlotte history, winning nine Cup Series poles at the track, putting him second all-time behind NASCAR icon David Pearson.

The Fall AutoFair is the second major car show at the speedway since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic following the spring event in April.

Charlotte Motor Speedway's Fall AutoFair begins Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. Kids under 12 get in free all three days.

The Charlotte AutoFair will have 10,000 vendors selling everything from memorabilia and clothing to vintage auto parts and original replacements you can't find anywhere else.

"Think of it almost like a swap meet with all kinds of used car parts," Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway's senior communications director, said. "Automotive memorabilia, racing paraphernalia."

Charlotte Motor Speedway will also have a family-friendly kids zone at the track for the youngsters spending the day at the AutoFair.

In addition to all of the classic hot rods at the AutoFair, veterans from Old Armor Brewing will team up with Charlotte Motor Speedway to hold a 110-store memorial climb through the grandstands to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

