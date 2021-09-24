Festival in the Park returns to Dilworth this weekend

Dilworth's popular fall tradition returns with food, live music and crafts. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Festival in the Park returns to Charlotte's Freedom Park this weekend through Sunday, Sept. 26.

This year's Festival in the Park will feature food, arts and crafts, as well as live music. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, vendors will be spread out and everyone is encouraged to wear masks.

Weather for the popular fall tradition in Dilworth will be excellent, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and no chance of rain.

Festival In the Park Hours

Friday: 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Click here for more information about this year's event.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts