Day 1 of Charlotte Pride kicks off with community filling Uptown

After a pandemic forced a hiatus, the festival and parade are back in the Queen City, all about celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has officially kicked off in the Queen City. Day one of the festival was full of excitement after the event was canceled for the last two years.

Community members who attended the event told WCNC Charlotte the word "pride" has a lot of meaning behind it. It's a small word with a big impact, and it means something different for everyone.

People in attendance said to them, pride means being who you are and being okay with that. It also means feeling free and finding a sense of community.

Organizers told WCNC Charlotte the 2019 event saw about 250,000 people descend onto Uptown. Officials said they are expecting over 600,000 for the entire weekend.

Everyone who showed out agreed by saying the return couldn't come at a better time. The event was full of vendors, fun, and entertainment, from headlining artists and local drag talent to friendly faces offering food and mementos.

The festival is back for day 2 on Sunday, which is also when the parade happens. The parade goes from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. After that, more talent will take to the main stage, chiefly two internationally-known drag queens: Yvie Oddly and Angeria Paris VanMichaels. Yvie won the eleventh season of reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race and also recently appeared in season seven of the All-Stars spinoff series. Angeria appeared in season 14, the most recent season of the main show, and placed well as a runner-up.

Saturday saw several notable acts take the main stage, including Grammy winner and singer/songwriter Daya as the headliner. Billboard chart-topper Siena Liggins opened the floor up, and New York rapper Kalifa was another feature. Boone's own Galloway also took the stage, as did Johnáe Thee Egyptian Goddess from Florida.

Even doggos have their best pride attire on at Charlotte Pride!🐶 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/aDFR9zDW6K — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) August 20, 2022