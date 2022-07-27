Charlotte Pride festival performers announced

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Daya will headline the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, presented by Truist, on Saturday, Aug. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're learning more about this year's Charlotte Pride Festival.

Daya, a Pennsylvania-bred multi-instrumentalist has achieved several industry triumphs, including her Grammy Award for her nine-times-platinum Chainsmokers collaboration “Don’t Let Me Down,” earning gold certification for her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, opening for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA, and headlining her own tour.

Daya has also been an outspoken advocate for and a member of the LGBTQ community, performing at major Pride events like the 2019 WorldPride Opening Ceremony in New York City.

“I want to do whatever I can to normalize queer relationships and queer stories, and help lesser-known queer artists get more visibility in the mainstream,” Daya, who also works with GLAAD and the Trevor Project, said. “When I came out I was lucky enough to have really supportive family and friends around me, and now I want to help move the needle for anyone who maybe doesn’t have it as easy as I did.”

Opening entertainment on the Charlotte Pride Main Stage will include Siena Liggins, the Atlanta-based artist who is quickly making a name for herself in the pop music space.

The Charlotte Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 in the PNC Bank Festival Zone on S. Tryon St. between Fourth St. and Good Samaritan Way.

This year’s events come back to Uptown for the first since 2019, due to a pandemic hiatus. The 2019 event attracted more than 200,000 visitors over the course of the weekend, with organizers planning to exceed those attendance numbers this year.

