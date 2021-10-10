The Charlotte Renaissance Festival returns for its 28th season

This year marks the return of the festival after last year's installment was canceled due to COVID-19.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back for its 28th season.

“People are excited to come back to the renaissance festival,” Matt Siegel, one of the festival directors, told WCNC Charlotte.

Siegel said he was excited to see the turnout after having to cancel the festival last year.

“Attendance is right on par with the way it been in the past,” he said.

Siegel said there are noticeable differences though.

"The festival has implemented several COVID precautions, requiring masks for indoor areas and encouraged outside, with extra hand sanitizing stations around the grounds," he explained.

“We also have an on-site COVID testing and on-site vaccine clinics that are occurring for the employees on a weekly basis,” he added.

The festival runs through Nov. 21, with different themes throughout its run.

“The Renaissance Festival is all about escapism," Siegel said. "It’s about forgetting about the more complicated modern-day problems”

And after a year of Zoom meetings, video chatting and quarantining, Siegel says it feels good to step back in time - in person

According to event organizers, each day is filled with an abundance of attractions and immersive entertainments for all ages. The are multiple stages packed with continuous live comedy, music, dance, vaudeville and circus entertainments

