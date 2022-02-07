Cheerwine Festival returns to Salisbury in May

Cheerwine Festival is coming back to downtown Salisbury after last year's celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury will once again celebrate its hometown soda with the annual Cheerwine Festival in downtown on Saturday, May 21.

Cheerwine, the iconic soft drink that Carolinians love, was first made in Salisbury back in 1917. This year's festival will include live music, Cheerwine-inspired food and crafts from local vendors, as well as kids' activities. And of course, plenty of ice-cold Cheerwine to enjoy.

The 2021 Cheerwine Festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We first hosted the Cheerwine Festival in 2017 for our 100th anniversary, and now it’s become an annual event to celebrate our tremendous fans and the City of Salisbury, and pay homage to the unique tastes, sights and sounds rooted in the Carolinas,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We’re excited to welcome back our passionate fans who travel from across the South to celebrate with us against the backdrop of beautiful, historic downtown Salisbury.”

Cheerwine Festival organizers haven't announced the full musical lineup but that's expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Since the inaugural event, the Cheerwine Festival has boosted Salisbury's economy with an estimated impact of more than $1.5 million.

"Just like Cheerwine, Salisbury is a Carolina original," said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. "We're excited to welcome visitors with open arms to our city in the heart of the beautiful Piedmont region."

Click here to learn more about the Cheerwine Festival. Fans can also find details by using the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.

