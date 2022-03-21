Vote on your favorite Cheerwine Festival t-shirt

From now through April 4, the top 10 entries are available for public voting here. The winner and two runner-ups will be announced in mid-April.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Cheerwine fans, listen up.

You can now vote on the design that will be featured on the 2022 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt that will be worn by thousands of attendees. All of the designs came from North Carolina students!

Cheerwine challenged middle and high school students across North Carolina to submit their best original Cheerwine brand-inspired artwork that showcases their Carolina pride.

From now through April 4, the top 10 entries are available for public voting here. The winner and two runner-ups will be announced in mid-April.

“In 2022, we evolved The Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest to be a celebration of our state’s up-and-coming artists,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said. “We were ecstatic to receive so many wonderful, unique entries from talented students across North Carolina, and we can’t wait to see which design is chosen for this year’s festival.”

The contest winner will receive a $500 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more. The winning student's teacher will receive a $1,000 check to use toward new art supplies. Additionally, the two runner-ups will receive Cheerwine Festival gift baskets, plaques from the mayor and more.

The finalists are:

Keely MacDonald / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Grant Martin / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Meredith Mills / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Tatum James / East Rowan High School (Grade 11)

Jiromi Pina-Mejia / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Spencer (Tyler) Szabo / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Scarlett Houser / North Iredell High School (Grade 10)

Brandon Parker / Rocky River High School (Grade 10)

Jaira Pyrant / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

Aida Saake / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

