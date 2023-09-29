It's the last weekend of the Charlotte International Arts Festival. Here's what you can check out

Larry Sprinkle gets a closer look at some of the exhibits!

It’s a cultural celebration that has brought together Charlotte’s local art community with artists from around the world. The event started in mid-September and continues through this Sunday in Ballantyne at Ballantyne's Backyard. It’s fun for all ages, from families to individuals. The once-a-year celebration has over 200 attractions, many for free!

One of the most popular artists worldwide is Amanda Parer. She’s an Australian, who creates large-scale art projects. Her exhibit, “Intrude”(aka the Big Bunnies) was in Uptown Charlotte in 2019 for Charlotte SHOUT! and again in 2021. That was a favorite in Charlotte. Last year she brought her “Thinker”-like sculpture, “Man”.

This year, enormous inflatable humanoids have taken up residence in Ballantyne’s Backyard! It’s called “Fantastic Planet” and is very popular for kids and adults.

The giant bunnies of “Intrude” were greatly admired both times they were in the Queen City. Two of the people who saw the bunnies in 2019 were on a date and fell in love. When the exhibit was back in town in 2021, Elizabeth Palmisano and Krystle Baller got married there. Elizabeth is an award-winning multimedia and fiber artist and Krystle is a musician and founder of Pachyderm Music Lab and Music Director of Girls Rock.

On Friday, Elizabeth and Krystle actually got to meet Amanda, in person. It’s a special gift to the couple, especially since Elizabeth is such a big fan and an artist too!