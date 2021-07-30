CLT Happenings: 10 ways to have an awesome weekend in Charlotte

Things are heating up this weekend in Charlotte. Spend it at one of the many awesome events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Movie in the Park @ Plaza Midwood Amphitheater

Bring the whole family out for a chance to catch your favorite movies under the stars at Movie in the Park at the Plaza Midwood Amphitheater. This week’s film is “The Big Lebowski,” and it starts at 9 p.m. Friday, July 30. Find more information here.

90s Pizza Party @ Pinhouse

Pizza and 90s nostalgia are a top-tier combination for any exciting weekend. Bring your friends out to experience both at the 90s Pizza Party hosted by Pinhouse on Central Avenue. It features DJs playing all the class, great bites and a 90s costume contest. The event runs from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and entry is free. More information is available here.

8th Annual Global Soldiers Festival @ Symphony Park

This weekend, the whole family is invited to the 8th Annual Global Soldiers Festival. The two-day event is designed to honor, support, and entertain veteran families in the Charlotte area, and will feature stellar jazz and R&B performances along with vendors, exhibitors, and food trucks. Things kick off at Symphony Park on Saturday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and close Sunday, August 1 at 5 p.m. Entry is free. Find more information here.

Bike & Brunch Tours Charlotte

Want to take in those Queen City views while getting active? This weekend, Bike & Brunch Tours Charlotte is back for an easy-paced bike tour through some of Charlotte’s historic neighborhoods. With Brunch following the tour, this makes for the ultimate Charlotte tour. The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $20. More information about pricing and bike rentals is available here.

OH, Happy Day! @ Optimist Hall

Optimist Hall is turning TWO! Celebrate this momentous occasion at OH, Happy Day! Sunday, July 31. Come out for a full day of activities, including a bounce house, lawn games, live music and face painting, plus food and drink features from Optimist Hall’s food stalls, restaurants, and bars. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m., and entry is free. Find more information here.

Food Truck Friday

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. The High Divers are set to take the stage Friday, followed by Badcameo on Saturday, and Mike Mains and The Branches will close Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through September 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Patrick Lilly, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.