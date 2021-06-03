CLT Happenings: 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

This weekend’s festivities include a food festival, a murder mystery parody, and an annual tribute to the late icon Prince.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s officially June, which means summer is just around the corner. 80 degrees and mostly sunny weather permit many activities to enjoy in the Charlotte area. With that said, feel free to kick back, let your hair down and revel in a Queen City weekend.

Top Golf @ University opens

Charlotte’s got another Top Golf! This weekend, come out to the city’s third location for classic top golf rounds, great food and drinks, and live music in the University area, located five minutes from UNC Charlotte. The new facility officially opens on Friday at 10 a.m.; plan a trip and find out more here.

Eat Black Charlotte Week

Bring a fork, knife and your appetite to the Eat Black Charlotte Week, a food festival featuring pre-selected lunch and dinner menus from local 35 Black-owned eateries. Indulge in the city’s famous spots as well as new ones including Bobbee Os BBQ, Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood and What The Fries. Enjoy the pre-fixe menus from Friday, June 4 to Saturday, June 12. Find a full list of participating restaurants here.

Camp North Beach @ Camp North End

Take a trip to the beach without ever leaving Charlotte at Camp North Beach in Camp North End this weekend. Here, you can enjoy Charlotte’s delicious food and drink stall selection, a round of bocce ball and all the vibes you could ask for. Entry to the event is free and it’ll run through the whole weekend beginning Friday. Find more information on their Instagram here.

Purple Music @ Soul Gastrolounge

Celebrate music icon Prince at Soul Gastrolounge’s 10th Annual Prince Birthday Tribute. Party like it’s 1999 as DJs Andy Kastanas and That Guy Smitty bring the house down in tribute to the ‘purple one.’ Soul Gastrolounge opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and closes at 2 a.m. Entry to this event is free; find more information on their Instagram page here.

Art After Dark @ The Harvey B. Gantt Center

Bring your friends out to the Harvey B Gantt Center for Art After Dark, the center’s second annual art experience celebrating Black Music Month. Participate in one of the many immersive events including a jazz-themed Verzuz, E. Mackey's latest art exhibit and a live hip-hop cypher featuring native Charlotte lyricists such as Mason Parker and Legend Status. The free event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday; register here.

National Trail Day @ Carolina Thread Trail

National Trail Day falls on the first Saturday in June. Celebrate the holiday with your family, friends and pets this Saturday with Carolina Thread Trail featuring guided walking and bike tours, live music, yoga, food trucks, and brews along the beautiful Catawba Riverfront Greenway and Tuckaseegee Park. This event is free and begins goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5; more info available here.

Concert in the Courtyard @ Optimist Hall

Grab a bite to eat at one of Optimist Hall’s many food vendors and jam out at Concert in the Courtyard featuring Charlotte’s own Nate Brown. The concert is free will kick off on Saturday at 2 p.m., concluding at 5 p.m. More info can be found at Optimist Hall’s website here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Nashville Sounds @ Truist Field

Nothing beats a Saturday baseball game at Truist Field. Come out to Truist Field for an epic Charlotte Knights game featuring the Nashville Sound underneath the great Uptown skyscrapers. The game starts at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here.

Seltzer World Festival @ Summit Seltzer

Come out to Seltzer World Festival, a one-of-a-kind hard seltzer tasting experience at Summit Seltzer in West End. It includes two tasting sessions where you can sample over 75 unique hard seltzers, plus a plethora of cocktail and beer options. The events will go from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. General admission tickets start at $35. Find more info here.

The Office! A Murder Mystery @ Spirit Square

This Sunday, June 6 is your last chance to see Blumenthal Performing Arts’ “The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is The Scranton Strangler?” See your favorite characters from the Emmy-winning TV show “The Office” at Spirit Square every day this weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased here.

Drag Brunch by The Vanity House @ All American Pub