CLT Happenings: 12 amazing things to do in Charlotte this weekend

There’s still some time to have an awesome summer in the Queen City. Make the most of your weekend with these Charlotte happenings!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh @ Bank of America Stadium

It’s Friday Night Football season in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. Game tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase here.

90s Pizza Party @ Hoppin

Feed your face and get your party at the 90s Pizza Party at Hoppin’. The free event will feature DJs spinning 90s records all night long, a costume contest, and more. Things kick off 8 p.m. Friday at conclude at midnight. Find more information here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham @ Truist Field

Bring your family and friends out for a weekend at Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights take on the Durham Bulls. Saturday’s game will feature an Uptown Chowdown all-you-can-eat promotion. Game start times vary by day. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here.

LoSo Block Party 2021

Save the date for the LoSo Block Party at Queen Park Social. This weekend hot spot for fun takes over the entire block in Lower South End, filling it with live music, shopping vendors, good drink specials & great vibes. Admission to the event is free, and it all goes down from 2 p.m to 10 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Moonlight Movies @ The Metropolitan

As the summer slowly comes to a close, things are getting nostalgic at Moonlight Movies near the Metropolitan. Bring the family and a blanket to a showing of The Parent Trap Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $5 and include admission, face painting, popcorn, a smores bar, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Tickets and more information are available here.

Food Truck Friday

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Province of Thieves is set to take the stage Friday, and Justin Fedor & The Demin Demin will close Saturday. All events are free; see more details here.

The Music Yard @ SouthBound

Good eats and great vibes live at The Music Yard at Southbound. Indulge your face and ears with weekend shows happening at the lively entertainment spot. Make your way out Saturday for electric grooves by Late Night Radio with Artifakts, with tickets starting at $10. Or come out Sunday for an epic set by DJ LP Giobbi, with tickets starting at $20.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Melon Belly, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Markets + More