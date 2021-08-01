CLT Happenings: 12 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Bet your luck on CLT this Friday the 13th weekend with bangin’ burgers, cultural celebrations and more taking over the Queen City. See what’s happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CLT Burger Week

This weekend is your last chance to come out to the sixth annual CLT Burger Week. Feed your face with some $6 staple burgers at your favorite Charlotte eateries. Best of all, you can use your CLT Burger Week passport for a chance to win the ultimate tailgate package. The burger extravaganza will run all weekend until Sunday, August 15. Find more information here.

Charlotte Pride Drag Show @ Protagonist Brewing

Sip on Protagonist beer straight from the source while you sit back and enjoy the Charlotte Pride Drag Show. Hosted by Onya Nerves, the inaugural show features must-see performances from some of your favorite drag queens in the Charlotte area. For every pint of ROY G BIV Session Sour sold, $1 will be donated to Time Out Youth. Admission is free and it all goes down Friday, August 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Find more information here.

Concert in the Courtyard @ Optimist Hall

Grab a bite to eat at one of Optimist Hall’s many food vendors and stay for this weekend’s Concert in the Courtyard event under the Queen City sunset. This weekend, enjoy the sounds of DJ Nat Black in the courtyard. Attendance to the concert is free, and it will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Storytelling & Mask-making @ The Harvey B. Gantt Center

Bring the whole family out for a day of culture with storytelling and mask-making at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. Led by Artist Carlo L’Chelle Dawson, participants will learn about the importance and symbolism of masks in traditional African cultures through interactive mask-making. The event is $5 and will run from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15. Find more information here.

Charlotte’s 14th Annual Cuban Festival @ A Piece of Havana

Come and celebrate at Charlotte’s 14th Annual Festival, happening at A Piece of Havana. The one-of-a-kind festival celebrates the vibrance of Cuba with live music, traditions, arts & crafts, food, drinks, vendors, and more. The festivities will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Disney Drag Brunch @ All American Pub

The Vanity House presents its Drag Brunch at All American Pub, Disney Edition! Enjoy fabulous drag performances accompanied by delicious brunch offerings from the chef-driven menu at All American Pub. Entry begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 15 and the show starts at noon. Entry starts at $10, and tickets can be purchased here.

Ongoing Events

Food Truck Friday

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Swim in the Wild is set to take the stage Friday, and Groove 8bwill close Saturday. All events are free; see more details here.

The Music Yard @ SouthBound

Good eats and great vibes live at The Music Yard at Southbound. Indulge your face and ears with weekend shows happening at the lively entertainment spot. Mooch Hooch will present a Hooch Odyssey Friday and Phantoms bring THE DIVE TOUR Saturday. Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through September 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is SOUNDBARRIER, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Markets + More