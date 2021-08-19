CLT Happenings: 13 ways to have an awesome weekend in Charlotte

There may be a new mask mandate in place, but there are still ways to enjoy the return of football, great music, an anime convention and more in the Queen City this

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Anime Convention @ Sheraton Hotel Charlotte

Suit up, anime fans. The Queen City Anime Convention returns for the first time since 2019 with industry guest panels, a Cirque de Cosplay performance, musical performances, an awesome array of arcade games, and much more. The festivities will run all weekend starting Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. Weekend passes start at $60 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Norfolk @ Truist Field

Bring your family and friends out for a weekend at Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights take on the Norfolk Tides. Friday’s game features Fireworks after the game, Saturday will feature an Uptown Chowdown all-you-can-eat promotion and on Sunday, Kids Run The Bases. Game start times vary by day. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Pride Week of Service

Come out to give back at Charlotte Pride’s Pride season kick-off week of service. The weekend events will include service projects benefitting Charlotte’s LGBTQ communities. Events are free, but you can register to participate here.

Charlotte Brunch Festival @ Norfolk Hall

Feed your face with some of the best brunches the Queen City has to offer at the Charlotte Brunch Festival. The event will include samples from some of your favorite spots including Ruby Sunshine, The Waterman and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. The festival will run from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and tickets start at $5. Find more information here.

Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore @ Bank of America Stadium

Football makes a triumphant return to the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. For a limited time, you can have your ticket fees waived using the promo code ‘AllIn21’ at checkout. Game tickets start at $32 and are available for purchase here.

A Vibe Outside - Episode 2: The Go-Go Joint

Bring your energy and skates to this awesome event! A Vibe Outside is a summertime cultural immersion festival series celebrating the contributions of Black creatives around the world. The event will include vendors and music, food trucks, games, prizes, as well as a free pop-up skating rink. Reserve hour-long skate sessions here. The festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Find more information about this free event here.

Funky Brunch @ Devil’s Logic Brewing

Come out for good for a good cause. Funky Brunch will feature brews and brunch flowing all day, tunes from DJ Kris Ward, artists doing live paintings, local vendors on site, as well as a car wash benefiting RyzeAb0ve Fitness and a back to school drive, with proceeds going to David Cox Elementary School students. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Food Truck Friday

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Province of Thieves is set to take the stage Friday, and Justin Fedor & The Demin Demin will close Saturday. All events are free; see more details here.

The Music Yard @ SouthBound

Good eats and great vibes live at The Music Yard at Southbound. Indulge your face and ears with weekend shows happening at the lively entertainment spot. Make your way out Saturday for the What’s Crackalackin’: 80s and 90s Music Party, with tickets starting at $8. Or come out Sunday for the Nothing Major Market where they’ll have DJ's playing, Bands, Plants, Tacos serving & drinks flowing. More information here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Bob Trice, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.