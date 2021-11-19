CLT Happenings: Ways to have fun in Charlotte this weekend

Carolina sports, the return of Speedway Christmas and more holiday fun are happening this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are approaching, and that more holiday-themed things to do in the Charlotte area this weekend. See what's happening!

Friday, Nov. 19

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Come out to get your grub on at Food Truck Friday at Cabarrus Brewing Company, University City Food Truck Friday, or Food Truck Friday at Sycamore Brewing. Times vary by location.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Pacers @ Spectrum Center

Charlotte basketball returns to the Queen City this weekend as the Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets hit the court Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.Tickets for the match-up start at $36 and can be purchased here.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas @ Belk Theater

Start the holidays off early with the hit show “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical!” coming to the Belk Theater. Tickets for the show start at $25 and it kicks off Friday, Nov. 19, running until Sunday, Nov. 21. Find more information about the show here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Start your engines and fire up that holiday spirit, local holiday tradition Speedway Christmas is back! It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring four million lights. The display will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until Jan. 16. Tickets start at $30 per car and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Nov. 20

The Lighting of Birkdale Village

The most wonderful time of the year is coming to Birkdale Village Saturday. Bring your family and friends out to the Lighting of Birkdale Village. The event will feature a holiday parade, tree lighting ceremony, and several other fun activities including face painting, roaming entertainment, balloon artists, festive photo opportunities, a bounce house, a snow zone. The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team @ Bank of America Stadium

Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers will defend their 5-5 record with QB1 Cam Newton starting against Washington, who currently hold down a 3-6 record. Game tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase here.

Southern Christmas Show @ The Park Expo

This weekend is your last chance to catch the annual Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo. The event features shopping, festive music, crafts, food, wines, decor, and of course, Santa! The festivities are happening now until Sunday. Adult tickets start at $15, and children under five get in free! Find more ticket information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

This weekend is your last chance to get medieval as you head out to the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. The festival will run all weekend, closing Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

Charlotte: Signs of Home @ Charlotte Museum of History

Looking to experience a piece of Charlotte history this weekend? Now through Nov. 23, the Charlotte Museum of History presents “Charlotte: Signs of Home.” Curated by The Charlotte Signs Project, the exhibit features street and business signs of the Queen City from today and yesterday. You can visit the exhibit all weekend long. Tickets start at $10 for adults and can be purchased here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Jan. 2, 2022 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.