CLT Happenings: 12 ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend in Charlotte

End the summer with a bang this Labor Day weekend with epic college football games, outdoor festivities and more happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers vs. Duke @ Jerry Richardson Stadium

It’s Friday Night Football season in the Queen City as the Charlotte 49ers take on the Duke University Blue Devils Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game range from $60 to $75. You can buy tickets by clicking here. With the season just days away, UNC Charlotte officials have announced game day protocols for fan safety and to establish a fun atmosphere, which you can view here.

48 Hour Film Project Screening @ McGlohon Theatre

Make your way to the McGlohon Theatre to witness some of Charlotte’s best talent at work in the 48 Film Project screening. This event is the culmination of more than 500 local people working together to create a collection of more than 15 short films, all produced within 48 hours. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here.

Georgia vs. Clemson in the 2021 Duke Mayo Classic @ Bank of America Stadium

One of the most anticipated football games of the year is being played right here in the Queen City. Come out to the 2021 Duke Mayo Classic as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Clemson Tigers. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here.

Labor Day Celebration @ Whitewater Center

Bring the family for two days of Labor Day festivities at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Activities include the Labor Day 5K and 15K Trail Race, plus a plethora of other outdoor happenings, live music, food, and more. It’s all happening Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 starting at 8 a.m. All holiday events are free, and more information can be found here.

Concert in the Courtyard @ Optimist Hall

Grab a bite to eat at one of Optimist Hall’s many food vendors and jam out at Concert in the Courtyard featuring DJ Nat Black. The concert is free will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m., concluding at 8 p.m. More info can be found at Optimist Hall’s website here.

Rollin’ CLT Grand Opening

Grab your skates and roll on down to the grand opening of Rollin CLT. Zoom to the sounds of DJ Micki Blendz all weekend long, featuring some of the best food trucks the Queen City has to offer. The weekend-long celebration kicks off Saturday, Sept. 4 at noon, with events going on Sunday and Monday as well. Tickets start at $11.83 and can be purchased here.

The Carolina Haitian Food Festival

Satisfy your food craving at the inaugural Carolina Haitian Food Festival. The festival will be the ultimate showcase of Haitian cuisine and culture in the region, featuring events, shopping, food, music, and more. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $7 and can be purchased here.

Beyoncé Drag Brunch @ Hot Taco

In lieu of Beyoncé’s 40th birthday, The Vanity House is putting on its spectacular drag brunch show, and the category is: Queen Bey. Admission includes the fabulous drag show where you can choose to indulge in delicious brunch offerings from the chef-driven menu from our friends at Hot Taco. The event kicks off Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Food Truck Friday

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is PUSHH, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.