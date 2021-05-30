CLT Happenings: Things to do Memorial Day weekend

Enjoy the beautiful weather this Memorial Day weekend with food, festivities and fireworks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don’t call it a comeback. This year, Memorial Day festivities make a major return to Charlotte following a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honor our vets and make the most of the great weather Memorial Day in the Queen City this year with endless bar options, must-see sports, bar & brewery parties, and firework shows in the Charlotte area.

West End Food Truck Friday @ Blue Blaze Brewing

Kick the weekend off right with good eats at West End’s installation of Food Truck Friday at Blue Blaze Brewing. Bring your friends, family and pets out for amazing food from local food trucks and eateries, live music and great brews. The event will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 28 and entry is free.

Memorial Day Celebration @ The Whitewater Center

Spend an action-packed weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s weekend celebration. It all starts with River Jam festivities on Friday, followed by the Memorial Day Trail Race on Saturday morning and concluding with live music and fireworks on Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Memorial Day Weekend Bar Hopping

What’s a weekend in Charlotte without a crawl to the city’s plethora of bars and breweries? Grab your friends and check out your favorites spots as well as some new ones. Join the party at select pubs including Protagonist for #SundayFunDay $4 mimosas, Queen Park Social’s PRIDE cocktails, Yappy Hour at Yancey at 4001-A, and a ‘legiondary’ Saturday cookout at Legion Brewing.

ACC Baseball Championship @ Truist Field

See the epic conclusion to the ACC Baseball Championship 2021 at Truist Field surrounded by the even more epic Uptown views and cityscape. Friday’s game times are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday’s championship at noon. Both single game tickets are weekend packages are available here.

Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Watch it all go down with some of the biggest names in NASCAR at the 52nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Regular tickets start at $59 and kids tickets are $10. The race kicks off at 6 p.m., and more information and ticket options are available here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. It includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music and a cash bar on the terrace. Tickets and more information are available here.

Bold Rock Lemonade Fest

It’s the year of the lemon, and Brewers at 4001 Yancey is turning its lemons into lemonade with their inaugural Bold Rock Lemonade Fest. Pop in on Sunday for live music and a taste of tea/lemonade specials, lemonade seltzer bucket specials, slushies, and lemonade cocktails. The event begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. More information is available here.

Carowinds Fireworks Show

End a day of Carowinds' awesome thrills with a bang at the Memorial Day Firework Shows on Saturday and Sunday kicking off at 8:45 p.m. Keep in mind ticket purchase is required for admission into the park. Admission information is available here.

Hoppin Run Club Night @ Hoppin’