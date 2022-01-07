CLT Happenings: Things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Kick-off the new year with great events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID cases may be surging, but there are still ways to have a good time this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday Gallery Crawl

Bring your friends out the first Friday gallery crawl of 2022, featuring art in South End, Dilworth and more. Things kick off at this free event on Friday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Family First: Visualizing Black Art @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Experience art in Charlotte as a family this Saturday at Family First: Visualizing Black Art. Come out to enjoy a hands-on art experience for the entire family, inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

BeeGees Tribute Show @ Knight Theater

Grab your friends for a Saturday Night Fever experience like no other at the Knight Theater. Enjoy the New York BeeGees Tribute as they play all your favorites from the iconic group. It all goes down Saturday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Bucks @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City as they face the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $50 and can be purchased here.

90s Brunch @ 1501 South Mint

Bring your best 90s gear and get your brunch on at 1501 South Mint this Saturday at the #90sBrunch. Things kick off at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. You can email 1501 S. Mint for reservations, and find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Famer’s Market, happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Ice Skating @ Whitewater Center

Come out to test your ice skating skills at the Whitewater Center. This year, the Whitewater Center will debut a brand new ice skating trail in the Upper Pond. Tickets for ice skating start at $25. Find more information here.