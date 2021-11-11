CLT Happenings: Things to do this weekend in Charlotte

There’s a lot to do this weekend: Food Truck Friday, King of Soul at Knight Theater, and the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Nov. 12

Food Truck Friday

Charlotte Hornets vs. Knicks @ Spectrum Center

Charlotte basketball returns to the Queen City this weekend as the Hornets take on the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets hit the court Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.Tickets for the match-up start at $36 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Kings of Soul @ Knight Theater

Take a trip down memory lane as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents “Kings of Soul,” an all-star performance honoring legendary soul singers like James Brown, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and more. It features the immense talents of Chester Gregory, Darren Lorenzo, and Michael Lynche. The show runs on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Charlotte Hornets vs. Warriors @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back with their second game of the weekend. They face Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors Sunday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend!

Southern Christmas Show @ The Park Expo

The annual Southern Christmas Show is back at The Park Expo. The event features shopping, festive music, crafts, food, wines, decor, and of course, Santa! The festivities are happening now until Nov. 21. Adult tickets start at $15, and children under five get in free! Find more ticket information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Nov. 21 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

