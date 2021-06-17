CLT Happenings: 7 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Explore festivals, brunch and more happening this weekend in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Great weather permits a festive, eventful weekend in Charlotte. This weekend brings a plethora of events to celebrate the newest federal holiday Juneteenth as well as other events for Father's Day.

Black Food Truck Friday––Juneteenth Edition

Kick off your Juneteenth weekend with stellar dishes from Black-owned restaurants as well as shops and vendors in the Charlotte area. Bring the family out to this free event in the Sonesta Charlotte parking lot on Friday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas @ House of Africa

Celebrate Juneteenth all weekend long with the 24th installment of the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas at House of Africa. This free, multicultural festival will aim to share the history of slavery and its historical ending. The event will feature performances, guest speakers and a peaceful march on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Festivities begin Thursday, June 17, and conclude Sunday, June 20. More information can be found here.

Durag Fest 2021 @ Camp North End

One of the most anticipated events of the year in Charlotte is the return of Durag Fest. Bring your friends out for a day of celebrating Juneteenth and Black culture through fashion, art, music, and food. Things kick off on Saturday, June 19, with the Deep Wave Day Party at 12 p.m. and conclude with the Adult Swim After Party beginning at 7 p.m. Entry to events is free, but attendees are asked to donate when registering for tickets. More information can be found here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Bring the whole family out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End this Father’s Day weekend. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event begins Thursday and will run through Sept. 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Jam @ Blumenthal Performing Arts

In addition to their involvement at Durag Fest, Blumenthal Performing Arts will host Juneteenth Jam, a two-day event commemorating the holiday. Come and experience live performances, DJ mixes and dance sessions with the whole family. The free event will take place at three locations in the Charlotte area including Spirit Square, Victoria Yards and the Nascar Hall of Fame Plaza on Friday and Saturday. Find more information here.

Father’s Day Fest @ Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

You can’t go wrong with a special menu catered to dads, live music, chipping stations, and great drinks at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Father’s Day Fest. Bring dad out to this celebratory event, running on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Find more information here.

5th Annual Father’s Day Cruise for a Cause