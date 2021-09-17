CLT Happenings: 11 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

Fall is just around the corner. Get into the spirit with epic sporting events, festivals, and a fright fest sure to keep you up at night this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FixaPlate @ Three Sisters Market

Bring the family for a weekend at FixaPlate, an outdoor theater and dining experience that traces the history of gentrification in Charlotte through the lens of art and a family kitchen. Guests can attend this eye-opening experience all weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

SCarowinds Opening

Face your darkest fears as SCarowinds opens its 2021 season this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 17 and you can visit the whole weekend long start at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Mecktoberfest @ The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Fall is almost here, so now is the perfect time to head out to weekend 1 of Mecktoberfest. This weekend’s festivities will feature food, music, and all the award-winning local brews you can drink. Make your way out to the largest beer garden in the Southeast beginning Friday at 11 a.m. and concluding Sunday at 10 p.m. Entry to the event is free, and more information can be found here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham @ Truist Field

Nothing beats a Knights weekend baseball game at Truist Field. Come out to Truist Field for a Charlotte Knights game against the Durham Bulls underneath the great Uptown skyscrapers. Friday’s game will feature an epic fireworks show afterward, Saturday you can bring your pups out for Bark in the Park and kids run the bases Sunday. The games start at 7:04 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here.

Queen City HBCU Cookout @ Park Road

Calling at HBCU alumni! Come out to the annual Queen City HBCU Cookout happening at Park Road Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature food, fun, music, and plenty of networking opportunities. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here.

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans @ Bank of America Stadium

Football is back this Sunday in the Queen City as your Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers are 25-28 all-time against the Saints, playing New Orleans more than any other opponent in franchise history. Game tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Wagons Load a Trouble, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Sun-Dried Vibes is set to take the stage Friday, and Anya Hinkle will close Saturday. All events are free; see more details here.

Markets + More

