CLT Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Summer continues to heat up the Queen City with a new round of fabulous events to make your weekend pop. See what new events are happening in Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer's still heating up, and there's plenty to do this weekend! Check out these events happening around Charlotte:

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

Here’s your chance to experience Charlotte’s culinary scene like never before. Come out to Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week to indulge in the best food the Queen City has to offer, including 5Church, 73 & Main, Aqua e Vino and more. Pre-fixed three-course dinner menus will be available from July 16 to July 25 and start at $30-35 per person. See a full list of participating restaurants here.

Charlotte Black Pride

Charlotte Black Pride may close this weekend, but that doesn’t the party stops here. Take part in the many events going on to celebrate Charlotte’s Black LGTBQ community, including the Charlotte Black Pride Annual Meet & Greet on Friday, Pride Expo at Midwood International Center on Saturday and the Skyline Brunch to end the weekend on Sunday. Find more information and various ticket pricing here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Gwinnett @ Truist Field

Bring your family and friends out for a weekend at Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights take on the Gwinnett Stripers. Friday’s game features Fireworks after the game, Saturday will feature a Pink Knights and Pink Baseball giveaway and Sunday’s game will feature a Rally Towel giveaway. Each game starts at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field under the Uptown skyline. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here.

Rumours - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ The Fillmore

Go your own way, or bring the whole family out Rumours’ tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Fillmore this Saturday. Relive all your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs at this once in a lifetime show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $17 but are expected to increase the day of the show. Find more information here.

Queen City Summer Festival

Make your way to Uptown this Saturday for Queen City Summer Festival featuring Black-owned business vendors, great food and stellar performances. The festival is going down from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center in Charlotte. Entry to the event is free, and more information can be found here.

Ongoing Events

Food Truck Fridaze

River Jam @ Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to local and up and comings acts at River Jam. The Taylor Scott Band is set to take the stage Friday, followed by Revelwood Mission on Saturday, and Pluto Gang will close Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through September 12. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is the Shelley Ruffin, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.