CLT Happenings: 10 great ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte

Don’t let the chilly weather get you down! There’s lots to do in the Queen City with a Veteran’s Day Parade, Niner Nation Block Party and more all this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend is finally here, which means there are lots of things you can do to have a great time in Charlotte. Here's what's happening!

Friday, Nov. 5

Food Truck Friday

Saturday, Nov. 6

Concert in the Courtyard @ Optimist Hall

Spending an afternoon trying some of the best food Optimist Hall has to offer while vibing out to some great tunes. Concert in the Courtyard is back at Optimist Hall Saturday, with Kris Hitchcock on the main stage. The show is free and goes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Salute to Veterans Parade

Come out to honor those who served in the Armed Forces through a celebratory parade, marching through Uptown Charlotte. The parade will feature local high school bands, as well as appearances from law enforcement, active duty military members and more. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. More information about the parade can be found here.

Niner Nation Week Community Block Party

Calling all members of Niner Nation: come out to celebrate UNC Charlotte pride with the conclusion to Niner Nation Week. The Community Block Party will feature food, drinks, music, and more. The free event is happening Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Weird Awesome Fest @ The Music Yard

Bring your friends--and laughs-- out to Weird Awesome Fest, a one-of-a-kind multi-genre concert, hosted by comedians Brian Oniel and Bryan Penn. The festival features a unique live music experience with aerialists, stand-up comedy and a rock paper scissors tournament. Things kick off at The Music Yard at Southbound Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Front Porch Sundays @ Sycamore Brewing

See what local businesses and vendors have to offer at Front Porch Sundays. The event usually boasts over 60+ vendors, including food trucks and more. The best part is every dollar you spend at Front Porch Sundays helps small businesses in the Charlotte area. It's going down Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

All Weekend Long!

Reel Out Charlotte @ Camp North End

Charlotte’s renowned LGBTQ+ film festival is coming to Camp North End. The weekend-long festival will feature a special screening of “But I’m A Cheerleader” and “Moonlight” Friday. It will also include an online shorts showcase, a Q+A with filmmakers, and more. This event is free and is happening from 7 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Get medieval with your friends and family as you head out to the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Enjoy non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive activities as well as the open-air Artisan Market with arts and crafts, games, rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, and food options you’re sure to love. This season-long event runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 21. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $27 for adults and can be purchased here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Jan. 2 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.