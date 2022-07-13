'Break out the crayons' | Breaking the world record for the largest coloring page

Charlotte residents are invited to the open coloring sessions outside IDEAworks. The session started at 11:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crayola IDEAworks, the ultimate creativity exhibition, is getting ready to break the world record for the world's largest coloring page on Wednesday, July 13.

Crayola IDEAworks came to Charlotte back in May. After wrapping up its inaugural run in Philadelphia, the anticipated event made its second stop at Camp North End.

"It's a great location, but it's also for families. There's just so many things you can do in the area - food trucks, engagement, coffees, some areas for the kids to play," said executive producer Clayton Ferguson. "So, we just fell in love with it and are really excited to be in Charlotte."

