Massive food and wine festival returns to Charlotte this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive food festival is returning to Charlotte this summer.

The Crave Charlotte Food and Wine Festival is coming back on June 3 and will feature more than 25 Charlotte-based chefs, mixologists and winemakers.

The event will be at Triple C Brewing in South End.

Event organizers said you'll get to try everything from Italian food to Mediterranean to Caribbean. Tickets are all-inclusive and prices start at $55.

Participating chefs and mixologists include:

Amanda–Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails

Amari–Chunks Chicken

Andarrio–Cuzzo's Cuisine

April–Hamilton Corner Store

Ashley–Yunta Nikkie

Craig–Roots Cafe

David–Canopy Cocktails

Duha–Zaki Catering

Henry– Vinyl

Jamir–Chef Jamir Catering, LLC

J Wilson–Lenny’s Sweet Treats and Confectionery

Manolo–Manolo's Bakery

Mariana–Sweet Mary Gourmet

Natacha–Caribbean buzz

Olajuwon–Fine & Fettle

Reyana–Your Braisen Chef, LLC

Sam–Wentworth & Fenn

Sean–Angeline's

Tiore’–Chef Tiore’

Wrenn–Suffolk Punch

More will be announced later

