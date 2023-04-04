Massive food and wine festival returns to Charlotte this summer

x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive food festival is returning to Charlotte this summer.

The Crave Charlotte Food and Wine Festival is coming back on June 3 and will feature more than 25 Charlotte-based chefs, mixologists and winemakers.

The event will be at Triple C Brewing in South End.

Event organizers said you'll get to try everything from Italian food to Mediterranean to Caribbean. Tickets are all-inclusive and prices start at $55.

Participating chefs and mixologists include:

  • Amanda–Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails

  • Amari–Chunks Chicken

  • Andarrio–Cuzzo's Cuisine     

  • April–Hamilton Corner Store

  • Ashley–Yunta Nikkie

  • Craig–Roots Cafe

  • David–Canopy Cocktails

  • Duha–Zaki Catering                

  • Henry– Vinyl

  • Jamir–Chef Jamir Catering, LLC

  • J Wilson–Lenny’s Sweet Treats and Confectionery

  • Manolo–Manolo's Bakery

  • Mariana–Sweet Mary Gourmet 

  • Natacha–Caribbean buzz

  • Olajuwon–Fine & Fettle

  • Reyana–Your Braisen Chef, LLC

  • Sam–Wentworth & Fenn

  • Sean–Angeline's

  • Tiore’–Chef Tiore’    

  • Wrenn–Suffolk Punch         

  • More will be announced later 

