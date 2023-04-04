Massive food and wine festival returns to Charlotte this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive food festival is returning to Charlotte this summer.
The Crave Charlotte Food and Wine Festival is coming back on June 3 and will feature more than 25 Charlotte-based chefs, mixologists and winemakers.
The event will be at Triple C Brewing in South End.
Event organizers said you'll get to try everything from Italian food to Mediterranean to Caribbean. Tickets are all-inclusive and prices start at $55.
Participating chefs and mixologists include:
Amanda–Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails
Amari–Chunks Chicken
Andarrio–Cuzzo's Cuisine
April–Hamilton Corner Store
Ashley–Yunta Nikkie
Craig–Roots Cafe
David–Canopy Cocktails
Duha–Zaki Catering
Henry– Vinyl
Jamir–Chef Jamir Catering, LLC
J Wilson–Lenny’s Sweet Treats and Confectionery
Manolo–Manolo's Bakery
Mariana–Sweet Mary Gourmet
Natacha–Caribbean buzz
Olajuwon–Fine & Fettle
Reyana–Your Braisen Chef, LLC
Sam–Wentworth & Fenn
Sean–Angeline's
Tiore’–Chef Tiore’
Wrenn–Suffolk Punch
More will be announced later
MORE ON WCNC
FREE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.