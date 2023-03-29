Dads greet students at Eastover Elementary School

On Wednesday, dads lined up outside the school monitoring the carpool line and greeting students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastover Elementary students were greeted with warm smiles from dads monitoring the carpool line Wednesday.

The assistant principal said the presence of men on the school campus positively shifts the environment for students heading to school.

"With all the things in the news, we just want to greet them with a smiling face and let them know we are here," Luke Stelzer said.

Michael Scotland is a music teacher at Eastover Elementary, and he said greeting each student by their name adds a personal touch.

"I call out each name as he comes in and greets every student," Scotland said.

Melanie Bender is the assistant principal over at Eastover Elementary and she said the presence of dads on their campus brings calmness, comfort, and enhances security for students.

"The kids love seeing them line up at the carpool line they run up and give them hugs and high fives," Bender said.

She said since the men of Eastover got involved, she has noticed better relationships and a stronger community.

