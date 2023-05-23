Thomas the Tank Engine returns to Tweetsie

Tickets are on sale now for June 9 through 12, and again June 15 through 18.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Thomas the Tank Engine will be departing Sodor and arriving at Tweestie Railroad in Blowing Rock this June.

The day features train rides pulled by a lifesize Thomas.

Tickets are $60 for anyone aged 13 and older. Children between the ages of three and 12 are $40. Children age two and younger are free.

The appearance of Sir Topham Hatt's number one engine is one of only two stops in North Carolina.

Thomas will join his friend Percy at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer from September 22 through 24, and again September 29 through Oct 1. Those tickets are also on sale now.

Tweestie Railroad has added three new amusement park rides to their park this year: a mini swing designed for kids, a spring ride drop tower and a family spinning coaster.

