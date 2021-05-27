Dollywood's new Drone Light Show highlights the park's summer celebration

The performances take place each evening during the park’s Summer Celebration June 25-July 31.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood launches its new Sweet Summer Nights drone light show as it kicks off the park's Summer Celebration on June 25.

The show uses nearly 400 drones to animate the Dollywood-exclusive story, set to music and choreographed with fireworks to light up the sky above the Pigeon Forge theme park every night.

A DJ and dancers actually kick off the show with a 30-minute dance party on the streets of Wildwood Grove before the drones launch into the sky.

Intel Drone Light Shows has performed on some of the world’s largest stages, including the Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl, according to a release from Dollywood.

There will be several other new entertainment options offered at Dollywood this summer.

One of those is Good Vibes at the Back Porch Theater, which treats guests to a musical journey through the rhythms of classic and contemporary tunes.

The Valley Theater will host Forever Country, an energetic look at the changing landscape of country music in the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Guests can expect to hear popular hits from artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, as well as a nod to several popular dance songs, including Dolly’s “Romeo” and Brooks and Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

For kids, the Imagination Playhouse will bring beloved children's stories to life, including “Coat of Many Colors,” based on Parton’s song and children’s book of the same name. “Coat of Many Colors” and “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon” feature sing-along songs that kids of all ages will enjoy. Everyone’s favorite, “The Little Engine That Could,” also comes to the stage with a delightful reminder of what can happen with just a little bit of determination. All three of those books are featured by Dolly's Imagination Library.

Dollywood said its Summer Celebration is a celebration of family fun and laughter at a place everyone loves. With later nighttime hours, families can ride Dollywood’s world-class roller coasters all day and well into the night.