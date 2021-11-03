SC State Fair to hold drive-thru fair food event in April

The drive-thru event will be from April 6 through April 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on George Rogers Boulevard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you craving turkey legs, Fiske fries, or funnel cakes? The South Carolina State Fair is bringing back their drive-through fair food event in April.

According to the South Carolina State Fair, this drive-thru event is COVID-19 friendly and will allow guests to purchase fair favorites from their vehicles.

In October, in lieu of holding the normal state fair with rides and exhibitions, the organization held a similar drive-thru event.

The drive-thru event will be from April 6 through April 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More details can be found on scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

“We appreciate everyone that came to our October fair food drive-through and look forward to seeing you in April. Our food vendors are ready and anxiously await your return, especially in light of this difficult season,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “It is a true win-win!”

According to the state fair, patrons will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to purchase all their favorites, listed below:

Fiske fries

Corn dogs

Roasted corn

Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

Sausage sandwiches

Turkey Legs

Funnel cakes

Elephant ears

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Caramel corn

Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

Entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings. This traffic pattern is meant to allow for speed and efficiency.