Eat Black Charlotte Week kicks off strong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte are getting a spotlight as part of Eat Black Charlotte Week.

The event, which aims to give a boost to Black-owned restaurants, kicked off on Friday and runs through June 11th. Restaurants from all across the city are featured on a searchable map, and there's quite a variety to dive into.

In its second year in the Queen City, Eat Black Charlotte Week is already starting off strong. Dozens of eateries around the area are serving special menus and sweet treats to make you full all day.

One of the places you can stop by is Frozen Kups in Harrisburg, right outside of Charlotte. This dessert shop features flavors like Orange Creamsicle and Pink Daquiri for customers to taste.

Jay Griffin, the shop's owner, said events like Eat Black Charlotte has a direct economic impact.

"It takes a village to raise your kid and it takes a village to keep a small business going and thriving," he said.

Another eatery featured is Derita Dairy Bar & Grill in North Charlotte; you can grab a burger and fries there. Craving breakfast? Check out a cereal shake at Day & Night Cereal Bar in Uptown.

One of the featured restaurants in South Charlotte is the Peach Cobbler Factory, serving up traditional cobbler and special flavors like cherry peach cobbler, along with a variety of banana pudding offerings. For Eat Black Charlotte Week, the restaurant has a special menu featuring two cobblers for $10.

“You know, everybody got an auntie or a grandma, that makes them cobbler," said Kareema Hunter, the owner of the Peach Cobbler Factory, "so for them to eat our cobbler and say, 'Okay, now, all right, you do something,' it means a lot.”

Erique Berry, one of the co-founders of Eat Black Charlotte, said supporting Black businesses leads to economic mobility.

"Our restaurants are in Black neighborhoods, and they're supporting the neighborhood. They're hiring black people; they're hiring in their community," he said.

The event will end June 11th with a food and culture truck festival at 835 Gesco Street.