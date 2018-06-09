POLK COUNTY, N.C. -- Final preparations are underway for the country's largest sporting event of the year, which is being held just 90 minutes west of Charlotte.

The FEI World Equestrian Games, considered the Olympics for sports involving horses, kicks off next Tuesday at the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) off U.S. 74 in Polk County.

An estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people are expected to attend the week-long event.

Sharon Decker, the COO of the center, said last winter's wet weather put construction behind schedule but the streak of sunny days allowed crews to catch up.

"It's a tremendous amount of work that's been going on for the last 16 to 17 months," Decker said. "We've been working like mad, and we'll be ready for the games to start here in just a few days."

Already, 67 horses from Belgium were flown in and about 500 more are expected to arrive in the coming days.

However, some people expected to attend are already dealing with a major hitch.

Firefighters spent much of Thursday battling a major fire at the historic Melrose Inn, located about 20 minutes west of the TIEC.

The now-destroyed hotel was scheduled to host dozens of people attending the World Games.

Firefighters believe an electrical issue may have sparked this fire.

For more information on the games, visit the event's website here.

