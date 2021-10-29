Fall-like weather returns for the last weekend of the Fort Mill Scarecrow Crawl

The scarecrows featured were created by residents, schools, businesses, organizations and churches.

FORT MILL, S.C. — For those looking to enjoy the fall weather this weekend, t try taking a stroll around downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina, as they host their seventh annual Scarecrow Crawl. The scarecrows featured were created by residents, schools, businesses, organizations and churches.

If you’re able to get out there on Friday, you can even head to Fort Mill’s Facebook Page and weigh in on your favorite. A panel of judges will also vote on the following categories:

Most Fort Mill Spirit

Most Creative

Best Name

Most Complex

Best Overall

Winners will be announced on social media on Saturday.

The Scarecrow Crawl is available to the public at any time. It’s designed as a walking path down Main Street along White Street, through Millstone Park, through Veterans Park, and along Tom Hall and Clebourne streets.

Organizers are asking participants to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines while visiting this year.

As for the weather, it will be a great one to get out and enjoy the October evening.

Friday

A stray shower or two will be possible by the mid-afternoon, but most of that light rain should wrap up after 5 p.m. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees by sunset and slowly fall to the low 50s by midnight.

Wind will become breezy at times Friday afternoon with gusts in the teens, but will slowly taper off throughout the overnight hours.

Saturday

Saturday morning will begin with temperatures in the upper 40s for much of the Charlotte area. Sky conditions will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with more sun the further south you go. Highs will peak in the low-mid 60s, perfect for fall-like activities.

A few showers are possible, especially toward the mountains and foothills. It will not be a washout and once the light rain wraps up, this ends our weekend rainfall potential. Wind will remain light between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky from start to finish. Lows will kick off in the low-mid 40s and soar to the upper 60s by the afternoon. This will be our closest day to “average” for late October standards.

Sunday will be the last day of the Fort Mill Scarecrow Crawl. Enjoy!