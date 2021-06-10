Fourth of July Skyshow to return in 2021

The annual Fourth of July Skyshow returns to Uptown Charlotte this year after the 2020 event was canceled by COVID-19.

Radio One announced Thursday that it has teamed with the Charlotte Knights for the 2021 Skyshow. The annual fireworks extravaganza has been celebrated every year since 1976 with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's show will begin shortly after the Charlotte Knights' home game against Norfolk. Most fans who purchase a ticket for the game will be allowed to remain in the stadium for the fireworks.

"With America re-opening following the pandemic, we are excited to bring this event back since WBT has held this event for the last 40-plus years," said Marsha Landess. "We are partnering with the Knights for WBT's SkyShow, which was not celebrated last year. This will be the first big event for Charlotte, and we are excited to be a part of it."

