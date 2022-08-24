x
Grandfather Mountain celebrates 70th anniversary of Mile High Swinging Bridge

The bridge opened back in 1952 despite a hurricane that made it difficult to build.

LINVILLE, N.C. — An iconic North Carolina destination is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary.

Grandfather Mountain said the Mile High Swinging Bridge is turning 70 years old. The bridge opened back in 1952 despite a hurricane that made it difficult to build.

“The Mile High Swinging Bridge is the crown jewel of Grandfather Mountain,” Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “For 70 years, the bridge has provided a wonderful and exciting experience for all our guests and has put Grandfather Mountain on the map as one of North Carolina’s top destinations.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the nature park is holding a special celebration on Friday, Sept. 2. 

