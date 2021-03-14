Are you a hidden gem? HBO casting extras for series shot in Charleston

Danny McBride's 'The Righteous Gemstones' to film season two in South Carolina through September 2021, background extras needed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — If you've ever wanted to make a break on the small screen, here's your chance to shine.

The second season of HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones' series is beginning to shoot in Charleston this week and showrunners are looking to cast background extras.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Danny McBride stars as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), has built and expanded it for a more modern audience. In addition to playing Jesse, McBride serves as executive producer, creator, writer, and director. The series also stars Adam Devine (from 'Pitch Perfect') and Edi Patterson ('Vice Principals' and 'Knives Out').

Anyone interested in being considered for a background extra should submit the following:

two current photos (close & full length). These photos can be taken with a cell phone. No hats, no sunglasses.

your name, phone, age, city/state you reside

height/weight, complete clothing sizes (for wardrobe purposes) and description of any visible tattoos or piercings.

SUBMISSIONS should be sent to TRG2background@gmail.com with heading being your Your Ethnicity, Gender and City/State you reside.

Filming begins this week and continues through mid-September. Extras will be needed throughout the season.

You can keep up with the show's daily casting needs on the Tona B Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.