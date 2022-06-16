Here are ways to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in Charlotte

There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth in and around the Charlotte area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juneteenth – a combination of the words June and Nineteenth – commemorates when the last enslaved people in the south were finally set free.

After the Union defeated the Confederacy to win the Civil War and abolished slavery in April 1865, it took months to reach Texas -the westernmost state in the Confederacy.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger and 2-thousand Union troops rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their freedom.

Every year, we commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the United States through celebration and education.

There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth in and around the Charlotte area this weekend.

Friday, March 17

2nd annual Juneteenth Jam @ Blumenthal Performing Arts

Kick-off the weekend as Blumenthal Performings Arts' Juneteenth Jam returns to the Queen City. The festivities will incorporate interactive art and Black history to highlight the community, featuring dance workshops, a block party-style concert featuring Charlotte recording artists, and more. Happening Friday and Saturday. Find more information here.

Saturday, March 18

Durag Fest 2022 @ Camp North End

One of the biggest celebrations of Black culture returns to Charlotte. Durag Fest 2022 is set to feature a local vendor market, food court, day party, music, an art exhibition and more. Find more information about this free event here.

Juneteenth Run & Ride Celebration

In celebration of Juneteenth, you and your family can run or ride for a chance to win a commemorative medal. Enjoy delicious food and merchandise for purchase from Exposed Vegan following the event. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Juneteenth on the Corridor @ Historic West End

Celebrate Juneteenth in Charlotte's Historic West End with performances by African dancers, Black musicians and storytellers. The event will also feature voter registration opportunities, health screenings and more. The festivities kick off at noon. Find more information on this free event here.

Sunday, March 19

Juneteenth Celebration: Elements of Freedom @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Bring your family and friends for a day of community conversation, music and more at the Harvey B. Gantt Center's Juneteenth Celebration. It kicks off with a family art workshop at 12:30 p.m., followed by a community conversation session at 2:30 p.m. and wraps up with a live musical performance at 4 p.m. Find more information on this free event here.

Happening all weekend

Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration 2022: Past. Present. Future.

This weekend, come out to the Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration 2022: Past. Present. Future, happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature live entertainment, workshops, raffle drawings, and more. Find more information here.