Here's where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Charlotte

Celebrate Independence Day under the stars as you watch fireworks celebrations across the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are plenty of places to catch fireworks this Fourth of July. Here's where you can catch them in the Charlotte area.

Celebrate America: July 4th Fireworks @ Carowinds

Experience coaster thrills at Carowinds before the fireworks shows begin on Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. According to Carowinds, the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas. Tickets to the park start at $45 and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

WBT SkyShow @ Truist Field

Bring the family out for a day of baseball as the Charlotte Knights take on the Gwinnett Stripers before the Fourth of July SkyShow on Monday, July 4. Find more information here.

July Fourth Celebration @ Harrisburg Park

Make your way to Harrisburg Park for two days of fun, food, entertainment, and fireworks. Happening Sunday, July 3 beginning at 4 p.m. and Monday, July 4 beginning with a parade at 9 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on both days. Find more information here.

2022 Red, White & Belmont

Red, White & Belmont is back in Historic Downtown Belmont. It will feature live music by Java Band, food trucks and fireworks. Happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Kannapolis Cannonballers Fireworks Show

Come out to see the Kannapolis Cannonballers face off against the Carolina Mudcats and stay for the after-game fireworks show. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Find more information here.