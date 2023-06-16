HeroesCon returns to Charlotte Convention Center this weekend

HeroesCon will feature panel discussions, a HeroesCon Art Auction and more beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comic lovers from across the country will gather at Charlotte Convention Center for the 41st annual Heroes Convention this weekend.

Founded in 1982 by Shelton Drum, owner of Charlotte's Heroes Aren't Hard To Find comics shop, the convention hosts a plethora of superhero lovers and comic book enthusiasts.

One-day passes for the convention start at $35 for adults on Friday and Saturday and only $30 on Sunday. You can also get three-day passes for $65.

Guests 16 and under get in free with a paying adult.

Find more information about the 41st annual HeroesCon here.

