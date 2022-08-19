Things to do to celebrate Charlotte Pride this weekend

The celebration is going on all weekend in the Queen City, with plenty of ways to honor Charlotte Pride.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a two-year long hiatus, Charlotte Pride returns to the Queen City in celebratory fashion. The highly-anticipated weekend festivities commemorate the 20th anniversary of Pride in Charlotte, and organizers say its message of diversity and acceptance for the LGBTQ community has never resonated more.

The celebration is going on all weekend in the Queen City, with plenty of ways to honor Charlotte Pride.

LOL Pride Comedy Showcase @Tabbris

Start Pride weekend off with a laugh at Charlotte’s first all-female comedy showcase series. It will be complete with a cash bar, vendors, a live DJ and more. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Pride Festival

One of Charlotte's largest street festivals returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Make your way to Uptown for the Charlotte Pride Festival, celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQ community. Happening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Girls Room Pride Fest @ The Music Yard

Come out to the Girls Room Pride Fest to celebrate Charlotte's LGBTQ community. It will feature incredible DJ sets, performers, a drag show, vendors and more. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

The Vanity House Pride Fest Drag Brunch

What better to celebrate Pride than with brunch and a drag show featuring Charlotte's favorite drag queens? Tickets start at $130 and include the Vanity House's fabulous drag performance at Angeline's, a donation to The Trevor Project, as well as a 3 course brunch menu including one drink. Find more information here.

Charlotte Pride Parade

Come out for more celebration at Charlotte's Pride Festival and the highly-anticipated Pride Parade happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.

LGBTQ Pride Comedy Show @ Comedy Zone

End your weekend on with laughs at the LGBTQ Pride Comedy Show. The show will feature some of the best LGBTQ comedians in the Southeast, including Charlotte's own Kevin Delgado and Mimi Benfield. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts