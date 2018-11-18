CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of people took the streets of uptown Charlotte for a charitable cause on Saturday, November 17.

The PurpleStride Charlotte, a walk to end pancreatic cancer, began at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was the honorary guest speaker at the walk.

Rivera lost his brother to the disease in 2015. Dozens of other people were walking in memory of their loved ones as well.

"It's great for us to raise more money, it's one of the worst cancers you can get, and it's the one that is the hardest to stay alive after you get it so it's really important for us to get out here and raise money," Sally Geamey said.

Money raised at the walk will go towards research, clinical initiatives and patient services.

