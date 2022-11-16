How to ice skate at the Whitewater Center

The ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!

The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to the Whitewater Center, the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.

Centered in the converted pond is an on-ice Airstream serving hot and cold beverages when guests need a skate break.

