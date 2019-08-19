CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United Neighborhoods of Charlotte brought the community together for the first-ever “Charlotte Day” on Sunday at Freedom Park.

The day featured special guests Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia, and Sunshine Anderson, in addition to activities for the whole family.

Charles Robinson, one of the founding members of United Neighborhoods of Charlotte, said the purpose of the day was to create unity across the city.

"This right here is so important to get folks out to get to know each other and begin the conversation,” Robinson said. “If you can be in a conversation folk can look to the left and to the right and get to know people, then that’s how we begin to build.”

The United Neighborhoods of Charlotte and Charlotte Day were formed following the deadly shooting of Danquirs Franklin by a CMPD officer outside at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road earlier this year.

"We didn't want to see another riot in Charlotte,” Robinson said. “You know, we don't want another. We never want to see that incident ever come back to Charlotte again, so we said we're going to bring out communities together."

Organizers collected school supplies and backpacks to give to kids before heading back to class this fall.

The United Neighborhoods of Charlotte is already looking ahead to next year to make Charlotte Day an annual event.

"You gotta teach them and show them that they matter," said Anthony Hamilton, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor.

"And that way they value themselves, so then they value somebody else. So, it's all about recycling love," he added.

