Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas getting ready for 25th celebration in Charlotte

A co-founder is excited about the multi-cultural free festival, to share the spirit of freedom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas is getting ready to host its 25th annual celebration.

Co-founder Pape Ndiaye remembered what it was like when it was just getting started.

"I started in front of House of Africa in the heart of Plaza Midwood 25 years ago with maybe 1,000 people. And now, it's growing between 15,000 to 20,000 people during the four-day festival," he said.

Now a U.S. federal holiday, Juneteenth marks the day the last enslaved people in the South were told they were free. Specifically, it marks when the crew of a Union ship delivered the news of emancipation on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

Ndiaye said the event is meant to share in the spirit of freedom and togetherness.

"I think that it is not just for African-Americans. Juneteenth is a piece of American history, and all Americans need to celebrate Juneteenth. That's what I believe," he said.

This year's event will also feature the Freedom and Unity March.

"Expect a whole lot of fun, from food to entertainment, vendors that come from all over the country and beyond, a fashion show, R& B, gospel, you name it," Ndiaye said. "It will be the best Juneteenth ever, and you are invited to come over."

The free festival will host events June 16-19.