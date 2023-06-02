Matthews to host Juneteenth celebration

The event will feature poetry, song, dance, kids activities, arts, education, music, food trucks and exhibits.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews will host a Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19 at Stumptown Park.

The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department said the event will feature poetry, song, dance, kids activities, arts, education, music, food trucks and exhibits.

Park activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with on-stage performances between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A jazz concert featuring Buff Dillard is scheduled for 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Stumptown Park, named after the town's original name, is located on South Trade Street adjacent to Matthews Elementary School and the intersection with West John Street.

In recent weeks, the park has also hosted the Festival of India and Beats 'n Bites, the town's reoccurring free, concert series featuring food trucks.

