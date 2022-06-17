Road closures announced ahead of Juneteenth events this weekend

CMPD announced several road closures ahead of the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the weekend draws near, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said crowds are expected at Juneteenth events happening across the city.

The department announced several road closures ahead of the weekend.

Beginning Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.

Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.

Beginning Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.

Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.

See a full list of Juneteenth events here.

