Sole Saturday: Miles, music, and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Senses Charlotte will be hosting Sole Saturday on June 17 as a donation event and day party celebrating Juneteenth. This free event is being hosted in collaboration with Current Nostalgia and Undersupply - Charlotte to bring the community together for a great cause.

Organizers have asked for attendees to bring slightly worn footwear of any size to be donated to Samaritan’s Feet, a nonprofit that provides footwear to underprivileged youth. The donations from this event will be given to those in Charlotte who are in need.

The event begins at noon at the Senses Charlotte venue located at 9616 Longstone Lane with a 3K run (though all running/walking skills are welcome). Participants in the run should be there by 11:30 a.m. for registration.

The 3K will be followed by a day party from 1-4 p.m. that will consist of music, drinks and food prepared by Chef Monae.

There will also be streetwear shopping available for attendees to peruse while enjoying the celebration.

Though tickets are free, participants are asked to RSVP here.

