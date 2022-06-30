Leah & Louise to host dinner celebrating NC Black chefs in Charlotte

It will feature seafood dishes from Black chefs across the state, allowing them to tell their stories through food while using ingredients from local farmers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chefs Gregory “Greg” and Subrina Collier are cooking up big things at Leah & Louise.

On Monday, July 18, the restaurant will host an all-star collaborative dinner celebrating chefs from across North Carolina, at 301 Camp Road, Suite 10

Chefs expected to attend the event include Keith Rhodes, Oscar Johnson, Daryl Cooper, Courtney Evans, Brandon Staton, and James Beard winner Ricky Moore.

The dinner will feature seafood dishes from Black chefs across the state, allowing them to tell their stories through food while using ingredients from local farmers.

“It's rare that Black chefs get to collaborate with each other as much as we have in the past five years,” Chef Greg Collier said. “Following up after the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival last year, we wanted to do more personal smaller dinners this year. These are some of the most talented chefs in North Carolina cooking at one time.”

Tickets for the dinner are $195 per person, with the reservation-only dinner having a maximum capacity of 50 people.

Guests will receive a complimentary gift bag including a signed copy of Ricky Moore’s cookbook as well as Jimmy Pearl’s housemade hot sauce.

All seating will be outdoor on the patio at Leah & Louise.

The event is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.