Lincoln County Apple Festival returns for 2021

The festival attracts more than 80,000 people every year, and is making a comeback in 2021!

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Mark your calendars for Oct. 16, 2021 - the Lincoln County Apple Festival is coming back, fully ripe and fresh!

While 2020 saw the festival canceled by the coronavirus, the festival has historically brought in plenty of visitors. About 80,000 visitors each year venture to Lincolnton to take in the fresh fall foliage, family-friendly fun, and of course, all of the apples!

Five local apple growers are featured, and a farmer's market is included in the festivities. Local performers will take two stages, and more than 250 vendors will sell their wares this year. There will also be plenty of events for the kids too, ensuring there's plenty to do for just about everyone!

An apple festival wouldn't be complete without apples, for sure -- you can buy them by the bay and bushel! But beyond the fruits themselves, you'll be able to buy goods like apple cider, apple jelly, apple pies, and more.

One of the local apple growers featured is Burton Farms, which operates Burton Farms and Grocery on Main Street. Along with local produce, the store has homemade jams and jellies, local honey, fresh meats, cheese, and a variety of arts and crafts items. Outside, you'll find plenty of decorations, like scarecrows and metal flowers. Toys are on sale too, as are "Big Foot" items! And after some shopping, you won't have to wait to cook; catch a meal from Vittles, just next door, to munch on local, homemade food.

The festival on Oct. 16 lasts from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located along Main Street in downtown Lincolnton!